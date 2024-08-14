media release: Patrick Gorski is an emerging contaminants research scientist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He’ll be sharing information about PFAS (“forever chemicals”) that are present in the Yahara lakes.

Patrick Gorski, an Emerging Contaminants Research Scientist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

This event will be held at The Edgewater hotel – grand ballroom level 5 (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703). Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 – 9 a.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity. Street parking is also available nearby.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants via the confirmation email.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.