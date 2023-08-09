media release: Join us for this in-person or virtual hybrid edition of Clean Lakes 101 to learn about the existence and demise of glacial Lake Yahara. Register as an in-person attendee or to receive a Zoom link through your confirmation email and watch virtually.

About this talk: Following the retreat of the last glaciers from Wisconsin a glacial lake formed along the retreating ice margin in the Madison area. Known as glacial Lake Yahara, this lake covered the footprint of the modern four lakes of Madison at a slightly higher lake level and persisted for several thousand years following local deglaciation.

In conjunction with research into a nearby, former glacial lake in Dodge and Jefferson counties, a series of sediment cores was collected from low-lying marshes in the Madison area. These targeted locations would have been inundated by glacial Lake Yahara but exposed as the lake level eventually fell. The cores provide chronologic and environmental data on the existence and demise of this lake.

About our speaker: Eric Carson is a research geologist with the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey (WGNHS) and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; he is also currently serving as Interim Director and State Geologist for the WGNHS. He received his B.S. (Geology) from West Virginia University, and both his M.S. (Geology) and Ph.D. (double major, Geology and Geography) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has 20 years’ experience in academia and research. His research at the WGNHS investigates the timing of the last glaciation in Wisconsin, processes associated with rivers and flooding, and how landscapes evolve over timescales ranging from thousands to tens of millions of years.

This event will be held at The Edgewater hotel - grand ballroom level 5 (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703). Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 - 9 a.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants via the Eventbrite confirmation email.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor First Weber Foundation, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsors National Guardian Life Insurance Company and Alliant Energy, and media sponsor WKOW.