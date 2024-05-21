Clean Lakes 101

media release: The State of the Lakes provides an annual synopsis of how Greater Madison’s five Yahara lakes (Mendota, Monona, Wingra, Waubesa, and Kegonsa) are doing. Focusing on major drivers and indicators of water quality, the analysis summarizes lake and watershed health factors, trends, and the likely causes of observed conditions. The latest report features lake-by-lake health dashboards and covers five areas of watershed impact and lake response.

This event will be held in person only at The Edgewater hotel – grand ballroom level 5 (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703). Doors open at 4:00 p.m. The program runs from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity.

Authored by Clean Lakes Alliance Deputy Director and Chief Science Officer Paul Dearlove, the annual State of the Lakes is a product of collaboration involving multiple government and scientific contributors. They include: U.S. Geological Survey, University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Limnology, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Salt Wise, Public Health Madison & Dane County, Dane County Land & Water Resources, and Clean Lakes Alliance’s volunteer LakeForecast monitors.

About our Speakers/Panelists

Richard “Dick” Lathrop has been studying the Yahara chain of lakes since 1975, first on a 2-year federally funded project, then for the next 33 years as a research limnologist for the Wisconsin DNR. Besides his Yahara lakes research that led to a mid-career PhD from UW-Madison, Dick has championed other lake restoration projects including at Devil’s Lake and Lake Wingra. After retiring, Dick continues working on local lake issues through his 26-year Honorary Fellowship at the UW Center for Limnology including on their North-Temperate Lakes Long-Term Ecological Research project.

Kyle Minks is the Watershed Manager with the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department and has worked for the County since 2011. His responsibilities include coordinating the County’s efforts in implementing Watershed initiatives and projects, providing support for the two Community Manure Digesters within the County, and quantifying and reporting on County Ecosystem Services. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with Bachelor’s Degrees in both Biology and Water Resources Management in 2007. He also attended the University of Wisconsin Madison graduating with Masters Degrees in both Water Resources Management and Soil Science in 2010.

Paul Dearlove joined Clean Lakes Alliance in 2014 and is the organization’s deputy director and chief science officer. His primary focus is on building watershed stewardship and promoting phosphorus-reduction actions to improve water quality. This work includes creating opportunities for people to become more informed and involved as donors, volunteers, and program participants. He most recently served as the managing director of the Yahara CLEAN Compact, a 19-partner coalition that developed “Renew the Blue: A Community Guide for Cleaner Lakes & Beaches in the Yahara Watershed.” Prior to Clean Lakes Alliance, Paul prepared comprehensive lake rehabilitation plans as a consultant and spent 15 years as Lake Manager of the Lake Ripley Management District (Jefferson County, WI). He earned his M.S. in Water Resources Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, and has served on the boards of the American Water Resources Association (Wisconsin Section), Wisconsin Lakes, and the Friends of Lake Wingra.

Event Moderator

Dana Fulton joined the 27 Storm Track Weather Team in September 2023 and forecasts the weather for 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin weekday mornings from 4:30-7am. She holds a degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University and a degree in Journalism from Western Illinois University. Prior to joining WKOW, Dana worked at WISC News 3, WACH in South Carolina, KVAL in Oregon, and WEEK in Peoria, IL. At WACH, she was the Chief Meteorologist and led the team through the historic landfall of Hurricane Matthew. A Midwest girl at heart, Dana loves forecasting all four seasons, especially winter weather. She enjoys how invested Wisconsinites are in the weather since the forecast impacts all of us.

Clean Lakes 101 Lecture Series

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.

Free