ONLINE: Clean Lakes 101

× Expand Bob Koch Lake Mentota from the shoreline near Governor's Island, December 2020.

press release: Love in the Lakes

Organisms across the globe are faced with the same dilemma – how to pass on their genes to the next generation and give their youngsters the best possible chance at success. Things are no different for the creatures in the Yahara lakes. Pike, panfish, plants, and invertebrates all go to great lengths to find love, but take wildly different approaches. What makes each strategy successful, and why?

During the “Love in the Lakes” presentation, you’ll learn about the mating and reproductive strategies of several important species, which range from the heartwarming to the bizarre.

About our Speaker: Justin Chenevert (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) began his career in water resources hauling laundry baskets of invasive weeds from the muddy Charles River in Boston, MA. Despite the smell, he found he loved working with water, and moved to Madison in 2013 to pursue a master’s degree in Water Resources Management from UW-Madison. Justin worked for Clean Lakes Alliance from 2014 – 2016 in several capacities, including surveying lake users, supporting the volunteer water quality monitoring program, and analyzing water quality data. He is currently employed by the Department of Natural Resources in the Water Monitoring section, where he works on a variety of projects related to lake water quality, ecology, and citizen science. In his free time, Justin enjoys ice fishing and paddling on the Madison lakes and beyond.

This event will be held online via Zoom. The online talk is free for friends of Clean Lakes Alliance; $5 for the public. A link to access the talk LIVE will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event.

Clean Lakes 101 (formerly Yahara Lakes 101) is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

You may have noticed a name change to our event. Clean Lakes 101 Science Café, formerly called Yahara Lakes 101 Science Café, is the same great event but will use an updated name.

Our newly-titled Clean Lakes 101 Science Café is now reaching a broader audience thanks to a partnership with UW Extension Lakes and our new virtual format. While our focus will still be on the Yahara lakes, we will continue featuring many topics relevant to lakes and water quality challenges that extend well beyond our local watershed boundaries.