media release: Join us for this in-person or virtual hybrid edition of Clean Lakes 101 to learn about the relationships and reproductive habits of some of our most common underwater dwellers. Justin Chenevert from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is returning for one of our most popular talks: Love in the Lakes. Register as an in-person attendee or to receive a Zoom link through your confirmation email and watch virtually.

Organisms across the globe are faced with the same dilemma – how to pass on their genes to the next generation and give their youngsters the best possible chance at success. Things are no different for the creatures in the Yahara lakes. Pike, panfish, plants, and invertebrates all go to great lengths to propagate, but take wildly different approaches. What makes each strategy successful, and why? During this presentation, you’ll learn about the mating and reproductive strategies of several important species, which range from the heartwarming… to the bizarre.

About our Speaker

Justin Chenevert (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) began his career in water resources by removing invasive plants from the Charles River outside of Boston, MA. Soon enough he found himself in Madison completing the Water Resources Management master’s program at UW. Justin worked for Clean Lakes Alliance from 2014 – 2016, supporting the volunteer water quality monitoring program and analyzing water quality data. He is currently employed by the Department of Natural Resources in the Monitoring section of the Water Quality Bureau, where he works on a variety of projects related to lake water quality, ecology, and citizen science. In his free time, Justin enjoys ice fishing and paddling on the Madison lakes and beyond.

This event will be held at The Edgewater hotel - grand ballroom level 5 (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703). Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 - 9 a.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants via the Eventbrite confirmation email.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor First Weber Foundation, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsors National Guardian Life Insurance Company and Alliant Energy, and media sponsor WKOW.