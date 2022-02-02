press release: As part of our Frozen Assets week of activities, join us for this FREE in-person OR virtual edition of Clean Lakes 101 to learn more about the relationships and reproduction habits of some of our most common underwater dwellers. Register to attend in person at The Edgewater or join us virtually and watch the Zoom webinar.

Organisms across the globe are faced with the same dilemma – how to pass on their genes to the next generation and give their youngsters the best possible chance at success. Things are no different for the creatures in the Yahara lakes. Pike, panfish, plants, and invertebrates all go to great lengths to propagate, but take wildly different approaches. What makes each strategy successful, and why? During this presentation, you’ll learn about the mating and reproductive strategies of several important species, which range from the heartwarming to the bizarre.

About our Speaker: Justin Chenevert (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) began his career in water resources hauling laundry baskets of invasive weeds from the muddy Charles River in Boston, MA. Despite the smell, he found he loved working with water, and moved to Madison in 2013 to pursue a master’s degree in Water Resources Management from UW-Madison. Justin worked for Clean Lakes Alliance from 2014 - 2016 in several capacities, including surveying lake users, supporting the volunteer water quality monitoring program, and analyzing water quality data. He is currently employed by the Department of Natural Resources in the Water Monitoring section, where he works on a variety of projects related to lake water quality, ecology, and citizen science. In his free time, Justin enjoys ice fishing and paddling on the Madison lakes and beyond.

Hybrid Event Details: The event is held at The Edgewater's Grand Ballroom and will be live streamed via Zoom Webinar. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8 a.m. The presentation will conclude at 9 a.m. Registration is required for all attendees. A Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email for individuals wanting to watch virtually. Parking for in-person attendees is available at The Edgewater.

Covid-19 Safety Requirements: In accordance with Public Health Madison Dane County order, all in-person attendees are required to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed space open to the public. In addition, in-person attendees may be asked to provide proof of vaccination.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, and media sponsor WKOW.