ONLINE: Clean Lakes 101

press release: Clean Lakes 101: Awards, Accomplishments, & Ambitions

This special event will feature a presentation from Clean Lakes Alliance staff and recognize our 2021 Clean Lakes Community Award winners!

The Clean Lakes Community Awards recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of individuals and businesses working to protect our Yahara lakes. The awards honor the dedication of individuals and organizations making a difference in our watershed.

Join us for the awards presentation and a chance to reflect on our 2020 lake accomplishments.

Award Categories

New Lake Partner of the Year (business/organization): A new Lake Partner for Clean Lakes Alliance showing a level of commitment that goes beyond a first-time financial contribution.

Volunteer of the Year (individual/group): A dedicated individual or group of volunteers working to restore and preserve our Yahara lakes.

Lake Leadership (individual/group): An individual or business, government entity, or organization leading by example and demonstrating their commitment to being a catalyst for healthy lakes.

Project of the Year (individual/group): An initiative or project that improves the health of the Yahara Watershed

Founders Award (individual/business/ organization): A devoted individual, business, or organization that has provided foundational support to Clean Lakes Alliance and our Yahara lakes.

2019 Award Winners

New Lake Partner of the Year Award – Patrick Ellestad of Edward Jones

Individual Lake Leadership Award – Jackie Hering of the Big Swell Swim series

Business Lake Leadership Award – Highland Spring Farm

Volunteer of the Year Award – MSCR Pontoon Program

Founders Award – Greg Dombrowski

Urban Project of the Year – Trash Talkers

Rural Project of the Year – Yahara Pride Farms' manure composting program

Lake Champion – Joanna Burish

– Joanna Burish Read more about our 2019 award recipients.

This event will be held online via Zoom. The online talk is free and open to the public. A link to access the talk LIVE will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event.

Clean Lakes 101 (formerly Yahara Lakes 101) is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.