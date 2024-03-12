media release: Join us for this in-person edition of Clean Lakes 101. We will tour Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District on Tuesday, March 12, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Attendees are invited to join a 60-minute tour of Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Nine Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant, where 35 million gallons of wastewater are transformed each day into clean river water and other renewable resources.

The tour is mostly outdoors and follows the path of water from dirty to clean, with stops to view key steps of the treatment process. Tour attendees are required to wear closed-toe shoes and should dress for the weather. Please note there are stairs during the tour.

Emily Jones is a Pollution Prevention Specialist at Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, where she works to protect the wastewater treatment system and downstream waters by keeping harmful substances out of the drain. A lifelong Madison resident, Emily has a B.S. from UW-Madison in life sciences communication and biology.

This event will be held at Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (1610 Moorland Road, Madison) – The tour will begin at the Maintenance Facility (Gate 4).

CLEAN LAKES 101 LECTURE SERIES

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.