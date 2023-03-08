media release: Clean Lakes Alliance series talk, "The Lake Mendota Dugout Canoe Discovery" by James M. Skibo, in-person or virtual.

In 2021, maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen found a dugout canoe in Lake Mendota that dated to AD 800. Its recovery that year made international news, and it was selected as one of the top 10 archaeological discoveries in 2021. In 2022, another canoe was found in the same location and this one dates to 1,000 BC, making it the oldest canoe in the Great Lakes Region. Both canoes are now undergoing a three-year preservation process at the State Historical Preservation Facility. James Skibo will discuss the discovery, recovery, preservation, and ongoing research related to these finds.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

James M. Skibo is the Wisconsin state archaeologist at the Wisconsin Historical Society. As the people’s archaeologist he is responsible for using the state’s 36,000 archaeological sites to tell our rich history. Prior to this appointment he was a distinguished professor at Illinois State University where he wrote or edited 11 books and dozens of peer reviewed articles on pottery, archaeological theory, and the archaeology of the Great Lakes. He has worked in the Philippines, the American Southwest, and for 20 years on the south shore of Lake Superior.

This event will be held at The Edgewater hotel - grand ballroom level 5 (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703). Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 - 9 a.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants via the Eventbrite confirmation email.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, and media sponsor WKOW.