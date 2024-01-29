Clean Lakes 101

media release: Most lakes in Wisconsin are frozen for 3-5 months per year. Have you ever wondered what happens in lakes in the winter? Scientists from UW–Madison’s Center for Limnology will discuss how lakes function after they freeze over. Learn about the unique physics, chemistry, and biology of our lakes during this fascinating time of the year, and what a warming climate means for the future of Wisconsin’s lakes.

Frozen Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with TEMPO Madison, which is dedicated to shaping the climate and culture of our community by allowing future generations of women to succeed. TEMPO Madison continues to grow, adapt, and change.

Hilary Dugan is an associate professor at the Center for Limnology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. As a limnologist, Hilary studies how terrestrial and atmospheric changes, such as warming air temperatures or land use patterns, alter biogeochemical fluxes and aquatic processes in lakes. Her research balances field-based programs, which rely heavily on sensor networks, with the use and development of analytical models, and the application of geophysical and geospatial tools. Her research focus is on temperate and polar lakes, with sites spanning from Wisconsin to Antarctica.

Zach Feiner is a research scientist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Center for Limnology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Zach’s research focuses on fisheries ecology and management, including the impacts of climate change on freshwater fish and fisheries, the effects of angler behavior and fisheries harvest on ecological and evolutionary processes in fish populations, and the importance of changing phenology to the functioning of aquatic ecosystems. He primarily works in temperate lakes and the Laurentian Great Lakes, combining field research with quantitative analysis and modeling of region- and continent-wide fisheries datasets.

This in-person Frozen Lakes 101 Science Café will be held in The Edgewater‘s Grand Ballroom (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703, Level 5). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows.

Participants are then invited to join the Ice Happy Hour and enjoy a complimentary drink in The Edgewater’s Boathouse. From 5 – 6 p.m., come enjoy a beverage on us and venture out onto the ice to watch or experience activities like curling and ice bowling.

About Ice Happy Hour

Bring your winter boots, hat and gloves and join us inside and out at The Boathouse and Labatt Patio after Frozen Lakes 101. Enjoy socializing, networking and try or watch curling, skating, hockey and bowling on ice!

Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity.

Clean Lakes 101 Lecture Series

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor First Weber Foundation, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsors National Guardian Life Insurance Company and Alliant Energy, and media sponsor WKOW.