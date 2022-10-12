press release: Join us for this in-person or virtual hybrid edition of Clean Lakes 101. Register as an in-person attendee or to receive a Zoom link through your confirmation email and watch virtually.

"Willow Creek Landscape Master Plan" by Aaron Williams

Following on the successful implementation of the City of Madison/UW/State partnership for an in-stream sediment settling channel and stream bank restoration, UW-Madison retained SmithGroup to carry out a landscape master plan to create the necessary planning and analysis documents to envision a restored Willow Creek corridor. This presentation will review the overall project objectives within the planning framework of environmental quality, green infrastructure practices, community placemaking, and land stewardship. With the increased student/faculty/staff population into the area planned with adjacent development, Willow Creek is envisioned to transcend simple stormwater conveyance into an integral component of the campus greenspace network that is set up to ensure management success and act as an amenity for the entire community.

Aaron Williams, PLA, ASLA currently serves as the interim director of Campus Planning & Landscape Architecture, overseeing the development, interpretation, and implementation of the campus master plan on the spectacular 938-acre University of Wisconsin flagship campus. Additionally, he is involved in physical development area plans, land use studies, building massing studies, mobility planning, campus signage and wayfinding, as well as coordinating the municipal zoning approval process and being a liaison between adjacent neighborhoods through the Joint Campus Area Committee and UW-Madison Design Review Board. He is a UW-Madison alum and licensed landscape architect.

This event will be held at The Edgewater hotel - Mendota ballroom level 3 (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703). Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 - 9 a.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants via the Eventbrite confirmation email.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, and media partner WKOW.