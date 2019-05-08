press release: The Clean Lakes Alliance Community Breakfast brings the entire community together to review our collective progress toward cleaner, healthier lakes. Hear remarks from local leaders, lake experts, and community advocates on the state of our lakes.

Join us at the Alliant Energy Center on Wednesday, May 8, for breakfast, a fresh cup of coffee, and great community conversation.

Presented by Foley & Lardner LLP

7:30 - 9:15 a.m. (doors open 7 a.m.), Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Nonprofit, government, education, student, Friend, and Lake Partner discounts available