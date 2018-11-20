Clean Water for the Children of Gaza

press release: In Gaza, 97 percent of the water is unfit for human consumption. Congressman Mark Pocan will discuss this humanitarian crisis and share his insights with our community. We will be raising money to purchase a water filtration system for a school in the region, which will help provide clean water to over 3,250 children and their families.

The local band, Beat Road, will perform, and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome, regardless of whether you wish to make a donation to the fundraiser.

This is a joint project of Congregation Shaarei Shamayim, First Unitarian Society, Jewish Voice for Peace - Madison, and the Madison Rafah Sister City Project. If you are unable to attend, please consider making a donation: https://secure.everyaction.com/1oA5actjqkmYbSQvO37iFA2