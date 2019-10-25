× Expand Becky McKenzie Photography

press release: The fourth annual “Click or Treat: Boo-tiful Halloween Portraits” event to benefit Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) is being hosted by Becky McKenzie Photography. Last year more than 200 pounds of food plus cash donations were collected for the food pantry.

The event will take place Friday October 25th from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm, and Saturday October 26 from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, at 6225 University Ave, Madison WI. Participants dressed in Halloween costumes will receive a professional digital photograph in exchange for cash or non-perishable food pantry donation. Children, families, adults, and pets are welcome.

The top ten most needed items for food pantry: Whole Grains, Oats, Barley, Quinoa; Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Paste; Boxed Baking Mixes; Flour and Corn Tortillas; Canned Salmon, Mackerel, Sardines; Shelf Stable Milk and non Dairy Beverages; Water (Gallon or less); Sugar, Salt, Pepper; Hair Care Products for People of Color (shampoo, conditioners, etc.); Laundry Detergent - fragrance free/allergens