Climate Action: Advocacy Fair

media release: The Benedictine sisters at Holy Wisdom brought into balance their care for the earth efforts by working both within their ‘household’ and systemically. They restored a wetland, created an oak savanna and continued work on a diverse prairie. They didn’t do this alone but partnered with government agencies and nonprofits to make this happen. They sought a balance between what they could do individually and worked for systemic change with others to bring about a witness and model of the difference care for the earth can be.

During the past year and a half, Climate Action events addressed our individual and household responses to water consumption, electrical use, transportation, food sovereignty and local food production. We conclude this series with our Advocacy Fair as we continue to address climate change. Here we find a community where together we can work towards change by advocating for the care of creation.

We hope you and your friends will join us for the Advocacy Fair for an opportunity to learn from nine nonprofit and government organizations who are working for systemic change. They need our involvement in addition to our individual commitment to implement necessary changes.

𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒆; 𝒏𝒐 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓. 𝑰𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒚!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

9:30 am | Organizations set up their displays on the tables in the gathering area

10:15 am | All are invited to browse the different tables and dialogue with the organizations

11:15 am | Event ends, displays removed, clean up