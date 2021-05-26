ONLINE: Climate Change, Carbon and Sustainable Agriculture

press release: The next event in the Academy's Climate & Energy Series, "Climate Change, Carbon, and Sustainable Agriculture" features Diane Mayerfeld (Senior Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension) and Susanne Wiesner (Research Associate, UW-Madison). Join us online as we discuss how sustainable agricultural practices can increase carbon drawdown, lead to healthier soils, and provide other ecosystem services/benefits.

The Spring 2021 Climate & Energy Series continues to explore the ideas of the Fall 2020 Environmental Breakfast Series, Steps to Transformative Change. In the Climate & Energy Series, which now starts at noon, we will explore how Wisconsin leaders are moving beyond incrementalism to transformational action at the intersections of climate, land management, and environmental justice. These conversations are designed to foster discussion and peer learning among experts, practitioners, and climate-concerned citizens regarding local solutions to global environmental challenges. Join us for these virtual discussions to build a collective sense of purpose, knowledge, and action as we face the many challenges of our time. See our archive of previous series presentations here.

Climate & Energy Series presentations are free and open to the public with advance online registration (Zoom link and phone in details will be provided upon registration).

Diane Mayerfeld is the senior outreach specialist for UW-Madison Division of Extension. She helps Extension agents and other educators learn about sustainable production practices such as rotational grazing, organic agriculture, and cover cropping; as well as sustainable social approaches such as community food systems.

Susan Wiesner received her M.S. in Hydrology in 2010 from the Technical University of Dresden, Germany. From 2011 through 2013 she worked abroad in Panama, working with the University of Potsdam and the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.