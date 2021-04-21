ONLINE: Climate Change & Our Environment​​​

media release: Gov. Tony Evers announced a series of virtual Badger Bounceback L ive Sessions that will provide six opportunities for Wisconsinites to discuss, provide feedback, and share personal stories on the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda and h ow it affects them, their families, and communities across the state while also having the opportunity to engage in the policymaking process as the 2021-23 budget moves through the legislative process.

The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Climate Change & Our Environment​​​ will occur on April 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. Wisconsinites are invited to register to attend here.

The full Badger Bounceback Live Session schedule and registration links are available on the governor's website here. Sessions will be streamed on the governor’s YouTube page here.

“Our Badger Bounceback agenda is all about making sure our state can bounce back from COVID-19 better than we were before this pandemic hit,” said Gov. Evers. “But as I said during my budget message, and as has been the case since before I took office, I'm not going to make decisions about you without you. These Badger Bounceback Live Sessions are key opportunities to listen and learn from the people of our state in hopes that we can pass a bold, bipartisan budget that will address the urgent challenges facing our state so we can bounce back from this crisis.”

During the months of November and December 2020, Gov. Evers hosted four public budget listening sessions on areas including healthcare, environment, infrastructure and the economy, justice reform, and education. More than 1,000 Wisconsinites participated virtually, helping provide direct ideas and feedback for the governor’s 2021-23 biennial budget. On February 16, 2021, Gov. Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget, which makes historic investments in several key areas that have been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and proposes several policy initiatives supported by a majority of Wisconsinites across the state. Although the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda has already received extensive bipartisan praise and support, Republican leaders have indicated they intend to start from scratch during the legislative budget deliberations. Gov. Evers has hosted listening sessions before and after introducing his budget for two consecutive biennia. Unlike typical listening sessions, the governor’s listening sessions involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow participating Wisconsinites to engage in conversation and dialogue with other Wisconsinites who share or have different perspectives on an issue while Gov. Evers, members of the Evers administration, and other state and local elected leaders have the opportunity to listen.