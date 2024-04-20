Climate Change Story Slam

media release: One night only! Seven storytellers from around Wisconsin will gather to share stories about how climate change has affected their lives, how they have coped, and what they’re doing about it. Stories may range from one-time encounters with the effects of climate change, to careers dedicated to fighting for a safe and sustainable environmental future. Come celebrate Earth Day by joining the conversation and holding space for the kind of stories that inspire people to act. This event is in partnership with Mad City Story Slam.