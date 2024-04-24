Climate Circle: Moving from Stuck to Climate Engaged
StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Engage with the community in this Climate Circle led by coach Sharon Barbour.
Join us for a special event facilitated by professional coach Sharon Barbour, MPH, PCC. Sharon will lead participants in a Climate Circle - a safe, courageous, and kind space to share one's climate-related thoughts and feelings in a coach-approach environment.
Climate Circles help participants build community and resiliency while shifting toward more engagement with the climate.
Sharon has worked with hundreds of clients within the nonprofit, government, academic, and private sectors. She is a senior faculty member for the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Certified Professional Coach Program and is on faculty with Presence-Based Coaching and Leadership Development. She is a Sustain Dane member and is offering this opportunity to the Sustain Dane community as part of her support of our network.
Participants will:
Connect and share with others in a facilitated/ structured way.
- Shine a light on their internal climate narrative.
- Start developing a different narrative that supports them better.
- Identify one way they'd like to engage differently.
- Experience coach approach elements and one or two practices for resiliency.