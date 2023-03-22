media release:

The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, will present the key climate actions identified by a diverse range of leaders and community members at the Climate Fast Forward conference, held in 2022 by the Academy. The publication of the report and public briefing create opportunities for focused work and collaboration to address the impact of climate change in Wisconsin. You can learn more about the conference here. On Wednesday, March 22, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, the briefing will feature Lizzie Condon, Academy Environmental Initiatives Director; conference leaders, Gregg May, Deneine Powell, and John Imes, and a reading by poet Alexandria Delcourt. Presenters will share the top actions from the report and answer questions. This will be a hybrid event, with the in-person experience held in the Wisconsin Studio at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Climate Fast Forward Briefing

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

10:00 to 11:00 am

Wisconsin Studio at the Overture Center for the Arts

The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters is proud to present the climate actions on behalf of all those who participated in the October, 2022 Climate Fast Forward conference. Consolidating climate actions from nearly 400 attendees, the conference report will be published on March 22 and reflects thoughtful contributions from a diverse range of participants with different backgrounds, interests, and ages.

"Convening people from across Wisconsin to ignite critical thinking and create impactful connections is at the core of the Wisconsin Academy,” said Erika Monroe-Kane, Academy Executive Director. “Climate Fast Forward brought together changemakers representing over 40 industries and this report distills the top climate actions identified. The Academy is proud to work with champions across Wisconsin to propel these recommendations forward and change the course of climate change in our state.”

Registration for the briefing is free and open to the public. Participants can attend in person at the Overture Center for the Arts or on Zoom. Registration is now open.

For more information contact Jessica James, Climate & Energy Initiative Coordinator at jjames@wisconsinacademy.org.