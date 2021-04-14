ONLINE: Climate Justice and Equitable Solutions for All

media release: Join us for a panel discussion on the Governors Climate Change Task Force April 14th from Noon to 1 PM. The panel will feature introductions from Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and rich discussion of the Climate Change Task Force from representatives of Clean Wisconsin, Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Milwaukee Water Commons, and the Youth Climate Action Team. During this one-hour panel participants will discuss how climate change is impacting all Wisconsinites and how their work through the taskforce has produced bold and equitable solutions.

This is an opportunity to learn how to get engaged and help support these solutions to address climate change now!