press release: Fri. Sept. 20 thru Fri. Sept. 27 State Capitol Rotunda - 1st Floor. Climate Strike Ring of Hope Exhibit! Wisconsin state environmental and peace groups will display informational posters and provide educational material in the Capitol Rotunda, drawing attention to and educating the public about the consequences of and solutions to climate change and perpetual war. This event is part of the Global Climate Strike, a worldwide movement with actions and events taking place in 150 countries across the planet from September 20-27 and the Campaign for NonViolence, a nationwide movement of over 200 actions and events taking place across the country from September 15-22. Info? office@wnpj.org or #608-358-2940