media release: Climb Out of the Darkness® is an event for those facing perinatal mood and anxiety disorders - including postpartum depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and psychosis - as well as survivors and supporters.

This year's event will include coffee, social time, gentle yoga, kids' activities and hiking!

Please complete free registration through Postpartum Support International at www.classy.org/team/493818

Climb Out of the Darkness is a program of Postpartum Support International, and is the world's largest event raising funds and awareness for the mental health of new families. The Climb brings our community together to shine a light on a darkness we often don't speak about. Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth.

Postpartum Support International (PSI) provides direct peer support to families, trains professionals, and provides a bridge to connect them.

It is our vision that every parent and family worldwide will have access to information, social support, and informed professional care to deal with mental health issues related to childbearing.