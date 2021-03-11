ONLINE: Closing the Gaps: A Conversation with the Candidates

media release: Join us for a virtual Conversation with the Candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, co-hosted by Wisconsin Public Education Network and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. Learn more about the candidates and their plans for meeting the needs of every child in every public school. The forum will be moderated by Tony Chambers, Wisconsin Alliance for Excellent Schools board member and Director of Equity, Inclusion and Innovation, Center for Healthy Minds and Healthy Minds Innovations at UW-Madison. Submit your questions for the candidates for consideration by Feb. 28 at https://forms.gle/AAVfLhxtLNrQUfXe8.