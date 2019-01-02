Clothespin Elves
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Transform a clothespin into a small sculpture of an elf to take home with you!
We’ll be using clothespins, fabric, markers, yarn, recycled materials, scissors, and hot glue to create unique elf characters to play with, and using our imaginations and developing our fine motor skills in the process!
The program will take place in the Art Classroom. Recommended for ages 5 and up.
