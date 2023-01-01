Clover Count

press release: MCM alum Gabriella Gerhardt is a 4-leaf clover finding champ and holder of two records in the Guinness Book of World Records. Today, Gabriella will be at the museum to attempt 2 new Guinness World Records. Learn about Gabriella’s unique hobby and the process to be certified as a world record holder, then stop by the Art Studio to make your own good luck charm for the new year.

Gabriella holds the world records for “Most four leaf clovers collected in 8 hours” (887 clovers in 2018) and “Most four-leaf clovers collected in one hour” (451 in 2019). On New Year’s Day she will have two witnesses count and confirm that she has the “Largest Collection of Six Leaf Clovers” with 1440 six leaf clovers and the “Largest Collection of Seven Leaf Clovers” with 210 seven leaf clovers.

Gabriella has been hunting for four leaf clovers (Trifolium repens/white clover mutations) since 2010 and can be found crouching on the side of the road all over Madison and her home city, Fitchburg. Gabriella found 27,109 mutated four through ten leaf clovers in 2022, bringing her total collection to 138,383. In February she will have another event at the Fitchburg Public Library to count her four leaf clover collection, which will break the current world record of 111,060 once confirmed (Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30am at Fitchburg Public Library).

You can find out more about her on 60 Second Docs, on Instagram @4leafcloverhunt or on Tik Tok @fourleafcloverhunter. You can contact Gabriella at fourleafcloverhunting@gmail.com.

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/79929-most-four-leaf-clovers-collected-in-8-hours-individual

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/449917-most-four-leaf-clovers-collected-in-one-hour-individual

This event is free with general museum admission ($12).