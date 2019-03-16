Clover Creations

press release: Make a three-leaf or four-leaf clover or shamrock lucky charm with water colors and glue sticks.

The word “shamrock” is used to describe many species of clover or three-leaved plants, and derives from the diminutive form of the Irish word “seamair” which means “plant.” Today it is a common symbol for Ireland, people of Irish decent, and St. Patrick’s Day.

As we create our own shamrocks, we will learn about clover and use our creativity and fine motor skills.

This event will take place in the Rooftop Clubhouse. This event is free for museum members or free with admission. No pre-registration is required.