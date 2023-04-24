RSVP for Club 201

media release: Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra for a special Club 201 social gathering and Renaissance & Passion on Friday, May 5, 2023! Enjoy an all-out thrilling climax to our season with audience favorite Carmina Burana with its highly rhythmic and primitive score performed by Beverly Taylor’s MSO Chorus and three dynamic soloists — plus, get to know Florence Price, a highly popular composer from the 1930s, who is having a major renaissance in the symphonic world.

Immediately following the concert, you’re invited to the after-party with hors d’oeuvres and drinks at Cento, directly across the street from Overture Center. This is your chance to meet Madison Symphony Orchestra musicians, Music Director John DeMain, special guests, and connect with other classical music lovers. Your ticket includes a fantastic seat at the concert, plus the after-party, for $50.