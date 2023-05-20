Clue + Clue Jr.

media release: Tickets: $20.00 Advance; Child (10 and under): $16.00 Advance

11:00 a.m.: CLUE JR.

2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.: CLUE

About Studio Dansu: We focus on teaching the performing arts as historic art forms, rather than as sport or competition. Both dance and acting have a rich history that we incorporate into our daily lessons that help to add to the overall education of our students. We hope that our students take the history of these art forms and transform the future in a positive way.

Clue: Based on the iconic 1985 movie and the classic board game, Clue is a hilarious murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where seven mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave everyone in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! (Murder Mystery recommended for ages 8 and up)

Clue Jr.: Based on the classic board game, we find our characters in the middle of a missing diamond mystery! Our story begins at a dinner party where seven guests arrive in the hopes to become investors in a new diamond jewelry exhibit. Mystery and mayhem are a foot when the diamonds go missing! Find out whodunit with clues that will hopefully turn up where the diamonds disappeared to…