La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Clue performed by La Follette High School Drama

Forward Theater Company's Adopt-a-School partnership with La Follette High School Drama is back and going strong! Join us at their upcoming production of Clue, a wildly fun adaptation of the popular film. Presented in the La Follette High School Auditorium.

PERFORMANCES

October 14-15 at 7:00pm; October 16 at 2:00pm

October 21-22 at 7:00pm; October 23 at 2:00pm

TICKETS: Adults: $15; Students w/ ID: $10; Children under 12: $5; Children under 3: Free 

