media release: "Clue", based on the 1985 film, live on stage. Madcap comedy mystery, rated PG.

Presented by Mercury Players Theatre & OUT!Cast Theatre

Bartell Theatre, Drury Stage. 113 E Mifflin St. Madison.

Tickets/Into: http://www. BartellTheatre.org 608-661-9696

Tickets are $25 for Friday/Saturday shows, $22 for Thursday/Sunday shows