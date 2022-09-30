press release: Tickets are selling fast for Watertown Players’ Youth Theatre’s production of “CLUE “, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, and written by Sandy Rustin. The show will be performed at the Watertown Players Theater at the Market, 210 S. Water St. Watertown. The show will run for 2 weekends and features 2 different casts each weekend

The Dagger Cast will open the run of the shows and will take place Friday and Saturday September 30 & October 1 at 7:00 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. The Cloak Cast follows the next weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday October 7 & 8 at 7:00 pm and concludes with a matinee performance on October 9 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or from the Watertown Players Information line 920-306-4364. “CLUE “is under the direction of Annette Weirick and Haley Arndt and is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc (www.playscripts.com) .

The Dagger Cast members are, Teagan McGuire, Layla Turner, Hailey Penna, Caroline Belisle, Emma Doyle, Annalis Goeschko, Will Wrolstad, Leysa Miner, Joseph Kienbaum, Peyton Bernhardt, Mikaia Boswell, Charly Ladwig, Iris Wndorff and Claudia FitzGibbon and perform Sept 30 & Oct 1 at 7:00 pm and Oct 2 at 2:00 pm

The Cloak Cast members are, Peyton Bernhardt, Ellie Mudler, Hailey Penna, Cole Peterson, Kayla George, Emma Smulders, Lydia Martinez, Elly Fiedler, Huck Wendorff, Teagan McGuire, Mikaia Boswell, Iris Wendorff, Charly Ladwig and Claudia FitzGibbon and perform on Oct 7 & 8 at 7:00 pm and Oct 9 at 2:00 pm.

This show is an adaptation of the 1985 movie “CLUE “ and is based on the popular Hasbro board game Clue. It's a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons and the host is, well..dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, and Peacock as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, “CLUE “ is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

The Watertown Players are excited to announce their Third Annual Raffle. Winners will be drawn Saturday December, 18th. First Prize is $1000.00 Second Prize is $350.00 and Third Prize is $150.00. A very limited amount of tickets will be sold. Tickets are $5.00 apiece or 5 tickets for $20.00. Tickets are available at Watertown Players Performances, from Board Members, some Cast Members and a Venue “to be announced”!

For more information about the Watertown Players find Watertown Players, Inc. on Facebook, or visit their website, www.watertownplayers.org.