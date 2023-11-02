11/2-19, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 9/16 & 23.

media release: Directed by Jake Penner

Wisconsin Premiere

Just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption, as they find purpose and inspiration in their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream. This flavor-bomb of a comedy from Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage makes its Wisconsin premiere after its Tony-nominated run on Broadway.

“Deeply felt, quirky, and urgent, Clyde’s is a laugh riot with real meat on its bones.”

- The New York Times