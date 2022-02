press release: Communication presents our first Instagram livestream in quite a long while: - CNL Sings Sad Songs to Celebrate Sobriety. This virtual event will be hosted on our Instagram Live on Monday, Feb 28 at 7pm.

More about CNL: CNL is an artist and musician in Madison. They are a part of the band Proud Parents. We are happy to have them back in our space! This event is FREE but please donate to C via their Paypal: paypal.me/cnlcnl