ONLINE: Co-Cities: Reimagining Cities and City Space as Common Goods

press release: Professor Sheila Foster of Georgetown University will present findings from a multi-year project on "Co-Cities." Foster and her collaborators surveyed over 180 cities around the world and over 500 policies and projects as part of a decade-long investigation into the ways that urban commons—collectively shared and collaboratively stewarded resources—can be created and sustained in different political, social and economic environments. Registration required via link below.

