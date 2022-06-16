Co-Conspirator Workshop Info Session

media release: Curious about the Urban Triage Co-Conspirator Workshop? Try Out a sample class!

Co-Conspirator Workshop alums invite you to come to an information session/sample class to see what CCW is all about. Join us on Thursday, June 16, or Tuesday, 21 from 6-7:30 pm over Zoom. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/ ccwsampleclass

We are offering this Sample Class because a lot of folks like the idea of joining a Co-Conspirator Workgroup, but feel uncertain—or want to know more—about making the financial and emotional investment in the work. If that sounds like you, then read on!

Co-Conspirators Workgroup - Cohort 6 officially kicks off July 14th and goes to Sept 23; scheduled meetings happen every other week (Thursdays 6-8 pm and Fridays 4:30-5:30 pm) with individual check-in meetings with small "buddy groups" on the "off" weeks.