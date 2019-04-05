RSVP for Coaches vs. Cancer

press release: Over the past eleven years, Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin has raised more than $7.1 million and is the largest Coaches vs. Cancer program in the country! The 12th Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Monona Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin. This elegant evening will draw more than 750 prominent individuals from Wisconsin’s business and philanthropic community and will feature live and silent auctions, presentation of our Fan of the Year recipient, Mackenzie Valentyn, and special guest speaker, Hall of Famer and four-time cancer survivor, Jim Calhoun.

​The 2019 Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala is presented in honor of Jan Dowden, whom was recently impacted by metastatic breast cancer. May we celebrate Jan's life and keep her forever in our hearts.

​Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches and communities nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Since 1993, Coaches vs. Cancer programs have raised nearly $125 million for the American Cancer Society.

​Thank you to every single sponsor, guest, donor and volunteer for your commitment to the fight against cancer. We are honored to have you on our team!