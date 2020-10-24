ONLINE: Coal Blooded

press release: On Saturday, October 24, from 7:00pm - 9:00pm, National NAACP Senior Director Jacqueline Patterson and Denise Abdul-Rahman, Regional Field Organizer for the Environmental and Climate Justice Program, will be online to tell the Coal Blooded truth about Wisconsin. Join the NAACP Wisconsin State Conference of Branches at this webinar to learn more about the South Oak Creek power plant and Elm Road Generating Station, and their impact on the local community.

