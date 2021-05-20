Coast to Coast Call for Artists

media release: LÜM, the social music community and artist discovery app with over 150,000 independent artists has announced the launch of one of the largest online music competitions of 2021: Coast to Coast. Alongside title sponsor, Soundcore, Coast to Coast is a bracket-style elimination competition that will feature four regions, 32 cities and 160 artists, competing to determine which local music scene has the hottest independent artists. Only one city will take home the $25,000 grand prize and the bragging rights of being the hub for the best emerging music.

LÜM has also announced that Coast to Coast will be championed by four of the music industry’s rising stars: Dax, Calboy, Justina Valentine and DreamDoll. Each of these artists will captain one of the four regions and help promote the cities located within their regions. The competition will feature up to $50,000 in prizes, with the artists from the winning city claiming the $25,000 grand prize after the final round of voting. Starting today, May 10th, and continuing until May 24th, independent artists from across the U.S. can apply to participate in the competition and represent their city. Following the two-week application period, five artists from each city will be selected and placed into the official Coast to Coast bracket, where each city will compete head-to-head. Throughout June, there will be multiple rounds of voting to determine which cities will advance until one champion is crowned.

“LÜM has always been dedicated to shining a light on all of the amazingly talented independent artists that are underserved and underrecognized in the music industry,” said Max Fergus, LÜM’s CEO. “The LÜM platform is about providing opportunities for independent artists to grow and monetize their careers. Coast to Coast represents all of the things we stand for and also helps put more creators into the commercial spotlight.”

In support of the independent artists competing in the Coast to Coast competition, Soundcore and LÜM have partnered to create co-branded Liberty Pro 2 Headphones. Throughout the competition, fans that vote will have the opportunity to further support the artists and cities they vote for by purchasing the LÜM Liberty Pro 2’s. The proceeds from each purchase will go back to the independent artists on LÜM.

“Soundcore is dedicated to giving back to the creative community that LÜM serves. We recognize that during the pandemic it has been tough for artists and especially independent artists to make money and promote their art,” said Lawrence Smyth Head of Brand Partnerships and Advocacy for Anker Innovation LTD. “We are excited to do our part and play a small role in giving back to the independent artists out there that are making the music we all love to enjoy.”