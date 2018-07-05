SOLD OUT: Cocktails & the Cosmos

press release: Join Monona Terrace for a star studded evening sipping cocktails, searching for constellations, and surveying the galaxy through telescopes on the rooftop, with guidance of the Madison Astronomical Society.

Evening star gazing highlights may include planets, double and quadruple stars, star clusters, nebulae and distant galaxies. Along with a cash bar featuring a signature celestial cocktail, light appetizers, and music, this is an evening not to miss!

What you might see:

Waxing Crescent Moon

Jupiter and Saturn

Four Galilean Satellites

Great Hercules Globular Cluster

Ring, Veil and Dumbell Nebulas

Albireo (double star)

Epsilon Lyrae (quadruple star system)

Whirlpool Galaxy

8 – 8:30PM – Welcome Introduction with the Madison Astronomical Society

8:30-9:00PM – Rooftop Reception

9:00-9:30PM – Constellation Tour (Green Laser Tours)

9:00-11:00PM – Telescope Viewing

Refunds will be granted if event is cancelled due to inclement weather.