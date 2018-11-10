Code.forGood()
Horizon Coworking 7 N. Pinckney St. Ste 300, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: On Saturday, November 10, 2018, come out and help LGBT Books to Prisoners to make a difference. LGBT Books to Pris
We want them to have an online, book donation system that they can center a #GivingTuesday campaign around. You can help make that happen. We need a lot of creators to help with press releases, social media, produce campaign materials, etc. We also need front-end developers and DevOps folks.
Spend your Saturday hanging out with insanely cool people (moderately cool at most), doing world-changing things (fine, locally changing the world one book at a time), making a difference for a local nonprofit (totally true). You can stay from 10 am until 4 pm or just spend an hour or two. Meet some great folks, have some fun conversations, do some work on a great project, then enjoy the rest of your Saturday.
Sign up here: https://codeforgood.
Can't make Saturday? Sign-up anyway to join our list for future projects and project announcements.