Code.forGood()

press release: On Saturday, November 10, 2018, come out and help LGBT Books to Prisoners to make a difference. LGBT Books to Pris oners is a trans-affirming, racial justice-focused, prison abolitionist project sending books to incarcerated LGBTQ-identified people across the United States. They are a donation-funded, volunteer-run organization based in Madison, WI that sends books and other educational materials, free of charge, to incarcerated LGBTQ people across the United States.

We want them to have an online, book donation system that they can center a #GivingTuesday campaign around. You can help make that happen. We need a lot of creators to help with press releases, social media, produce campaign materials, etc. We also need front-end developers and DevOps folks.

Spend your Saturday hanging out with insanely cool people (moderately cool at most), doing world-changing things (fine, locally changing the world one book at a time), making a difference for a local nonprofit (totally true). You can stay from 10 am until 4 pm or just spend an hour or two. Meet some great folks, have some fun conversations, do some work on a great project, then enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

Sign up here: https://codeforgood. splashthat.com

Can't make Saturday? Sign-up anyway to join our list for future projects and project announcements.