RSVP for Coded Bias

press release: Register for June 4 - First Friday Film ----> "Coded Bias" *** Registration for the film & discussion closes on Thursday, 6/3, at 6:00 pm. Discussion on Friday, 6/4 will start at 7:00 PM.

Join us First Unitarian Society, the FUS MOSES Ministry Team, PBS Wisconsin and other community partners for the June First Friday Film - "Coded Bias" (90 min)

"Coded Bias" is a documentary film directed by Shalini Kantayya that premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It follows researchers and advocates, principally MIT computer scientist and founder of the Algorithmic Justice League Joy Buolamwini, as they explore how algorithms encode and propagate bias. It touched on other ethical issues in Big Tech, including surveillance through facial recognition, and the perils of computer-based judgement in human evaluation. Others featured in the documentary include "Weapons of Math Destruction" author Cathy O'Neill and members of "Big Brother Watch," including Silkie Carlo, in London.

After watching the film, FUS's Senior Minister, Rev. Roger Bertschausen, will facilitate a brief community discussion about the film. This discussion will happen via Zoom starting at 7:00 PM on Friday June 4.

*** Providing your email address below is essential in order to receive the links for the film screening and the after-film discussion.

*** Registration for this film and discussion closes on Thursday, June 3 at 6:pm.

Links to view film and to join the discussion via Zoom will be sent out twice:

* We will send links first on Wednesday, June 2nd at 12:00 noon. (Film link will be active for 1 week.)

* We will send links and a reminder out again on Thursday, June 3rd shortly after 6:00 PM when registration closes.

*** Given that this film is 90 minutes long, you will need to start watching it by 5:30 PM on Friday, June 4, if you want to finish in time for 7:00 PM discussion.

*** We will not share your contact information with anyone and will only add you to our list to send you more information about other FUS and/or Building Unity Justice events, IF you check "yes" to the last question below.

*** Due to the "Fourth of July" holiday, we will not be hosting a First Friday Film/discussion event in July.