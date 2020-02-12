press release: Join Dane Buy Local for the second annual Coffee Fest.

8-10:30am, February 12, 2020, Lexus of Madison

SOMETHING LOCAL IN EVERY CUP

Featuring local roasters, bakeries, chocolatiers, Coffee Fest brings together all of your Madison favorites for the ultimate café experience! Fill your cup with something local and enjoy a break with friends.

Each ticket includes a coffee mug and samples of coffee, tea, baked goods, and chocolates from our exhibitors, as well as chances to win give aways and drawings. $10 each or 8 for $6.

Presented by EZ Office Products

Event Sponsor - Lexus of Madison

Media Sponsors - Channel 3000, Channel 3, Madison Magazine, TVW