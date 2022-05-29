Col. Heg Statue Rededication

press release: Program: Honor Col. Hans Christian Heg, the highest-ranking Wisconsin soldier to give his life in the Civil War, by rededicating his monument to the People of Wisconsin.

Music: Hear the rousing marches of the 1st Brigade Band. See the Edvard Grieg Chorus perform songs from Norway and America.

History: See Civil War reenactors in uniform perform military honors and color guard duties. Learn about Col. Heg as hero, immigrant, civic leader, fearless abolitionist, patriot, loving husband and father.