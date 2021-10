press release: Join Audio for the Arts online Thursday, October 14, for another edition of Acoustic Moose! We are excited to be hosting the Madison based jazz/blues/funk/fusion project, Cold Fusion. Our awesome partners over at 98.7 WVMO are co-sponsors, and we air the shows the 3rd Friday of every month at 10pm. See you here: https://audioforthearts.com/ afa-live.html

or at https://www.facebook.com/events/304539281552691