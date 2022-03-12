× Expand Joe Iaquinto Cold Fusion

Cold Fusion is an American jazz, fusion, and funk quartet founded in 2021 and based in Madison, WI. This line-up of experienced and in-demand area talent performs both original material and reinterpreted covers. With heavy influences from artists like John Scofield, Vulfpeck, Lyle Mays, Herbie Hancock, Steely Dan, and Miles Davis, it is easy to hear the fusion of both traditional and modern styles blend like a freshly steeped cup of cold brew.

The band’s members include Bruce Wasserstrom (guitar), Aaron Metz (bass), Daniel Anderson (keyboards), and Mark Fairchild (drums).

Their combined multi-genre experience fuses for a perfect capture of punchy grooves and pressure-cooked solos. The bands stays rooted in both the past and present thus creating their own cool, yet warm, sound.

Daniel Anderson (keyboards) is a formally educated career musician with extensive touring experience, performing solo shows from Minneapolis to New York as well as with regional acts Centerstage & The Shiz. He is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who recorded six studio albums, and served as engineer and producer for his own Boxcar Studios in Madison, WI. Locally, Daniel has led several bands, including No. 27, Daniel Anderson Trio, Learning to Fly, Piano Man (Billy Joel tribute), Long Run (Eagles tribute) and Petty3 (Tom Petty tribute).

Mark Fairchild (drums) is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist with a primary focus in percussion, and he has over 25 years of performance experience. He is a principal percussionist/timpanist with the Madison Wind Ensemble, Madison Brass Band, and Edgewood Wind Ensemble. In addition to Cold Fusion, he is the drummer for punk sensation Derp, improvisational consortium Devil’s Fen, and a go-to fill-in for numerous other music projects. When he is not on stage, he is a highly sought-after sound and light engineer.

Aaron Metz (bass) is a well-traveled professional bassist who has been in high demand since moving to Madison, WI in 2021. Currently, he performs a variety of musical styles with several bands and projects, including RailHopper, Kat & the Hurricane, and Groove Roulette, in addition to Cold Fusion. Aaron plays deep in the pocket, but he is especially recognized for his melodic improvisation.

Bruce Wasserstrom (guitar) has led several Madison, WI bands, including the Groove Busters, Mad City Funk, and the Mighty Groove Masheen. He was the featured guitarist on recordings by Tyler Preston, the Tent Show Troubadours, and Cadillac Joe Andersen. Locally, Bruce has also performed with the Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars, the Funkee JBeez, the Blue Zone, Vehicle-6, the Rascal Theory, and the late Motown alum, vocalist Charlie Brooks. In prior years, he had played in several Boston-area bands.

Tickets: $10

* Masks required at all times