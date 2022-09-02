× Expand Joe Iaquinto Cold Fusion

media release: Cold Fusion is a jazz, fusion, and funk quartet founded in 2021 and based in Madison. This line-up of experienced and popular area talent performs original material, along with some creatively reinterpreted covers. With heavy influences from artists like John Scofield, Vulfpeck, Lyle Mays, Herbie Hancock, Steely Dan, and Miles Davis, it is easy to hear the fusion of both traditional and modern styles blend like a freshly steeped cup of cold brew.

The band’s members include Bruce Wasserstrom (guitar), Aaron Metz (bass), Daniel Anderson (keyboards), and Mark Fairchild (drums). Their combined multi-genre experience fuses for a perfect capture of punchy grooves and pressure-cooked solos. The band stays rooted in both the past and present, thus creating their own cool, yet warm sound. facebook.com/ColdFusionMadison

Daniel Anderson (keyboards) is a formally educated career musician with extensive touring experience, performing solo shows from Minneapolis to New York as well as with regional acts Centerstage & The Shiz. He is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who recorded six studio albums, and served as engineer and producer for his own Boxcar Studios in Madison. Locally, Daniel has led several bands, including No. 27, Daniel Anderson Trio, Learning to Fly, Piano Man (Billy Joel tribute), Long Run (Eagles tribute) and Petty3 (Tom Petty tribute).

Mark Fairchild (drums) is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist with a primary focus in percussion, and over 25 years of performance experience. He is a principal percussionist/timpanist with the Madison Wind Ensemble, Madison Brass Band, and Edgewood Wind Ensemble. In addition to Cold Fusion, he is the drummer for punk sensation Derp, improvisational consortium Devil’s Fen, and a go-to fill-in for numerous other music projects. Mark is also a highly sought-after sound and light engineer.

Aaron Metz (bass) is a formally educated musician who has been in high demand since moving to Madison in 2020. Currently, he performs a variety of styles with several bands and projects, including RailHopper, Maestranza, Kat & the Hurricane, Groove Roulette, and others, besides Cold Fusion. Aaron plays deep in the pocket, but he is especially recognized for his melodic improvisation.

Bruce Wasserstrom (guitar) has led several Madison bands, including the Groove Busters, Mad City Funk, and the Mighty Groove Masheen. He was the featured guitarist on recordings by Tyler Preston, the Tent Show Troubadours, and Cadillac Joe Andersen. Locally, Bruce has also performed with the Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars, the Funkee JBeez, the Blue Zone, Vehicle-6, the Rascal Theory, and the late Motown alum, Charlie Brooks. In prior years, Bruce played in several Boston-area bands.