Cold Fusion, Lakewaves Trio, CoMingle

media release: $5 cover [7-11pm]

7:00-8:00: Cold Fusion

8:15-9:15: Lakewaves Trio

9:30-close: CoMingle

COLD FUSION

(local jazz/fusion/funk)

Cold Fusion is a Madison-area jazz, fusion and funk quartet playing original material & some creatively reinterpreted covers. The band’s members include Bruce Wasserstrom (guitar), Aaron Metz (bass), Daniel Anderson (keyboards), and Mark Fairchild (drums). Their combined multi-genre experience fuses for a perfect capture of punchy grooves and pressure-cooked solos. The band stays rooted in both the past and present, thus creating their own cool, yet warm sound.

https://www.facebook.com/ ColdFusionMadison

LAKEWAVES TRIO

(local - experimental jazz/rock; "ambient prog-funk")

"The dreamy and Impressionistic, Carter-administration melodicism of keyboardist Graham Marlowe's compositions is something of a perfect match for the grungy, exploratory bass playing of Michael Landsman and the breezy, old-school dynamism of Will Bailey's drums and earthy percussion. The Trio has also been known to present rhythms that are tranquil like a Cornell agricultural extension office at 6:00 am."

https://www.facebook.com/ LakewavesTrio

HTTPS://LINKTR.EE/ GrahamMarlowe_aka_Lakewaves

https://soundcloud.com/.../ sets/marlowe-x-landsman-x- bailey

COMINGLE

(local psychedelic neo-soul)

CoMingle is an experiment in cultivating an eclectic but accessible blend of musical styles, resulting in a unique brand of psychedelic jazz-pop. The group is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and consists of vocalist Luna Pluer, saxophonist Zach Ramirez, keyboardist Mark Goodden, guitarist Will Leadholm, bassist Connor Sheedy, and drummer Will Bailey. All hailing from contrasting but complementary musical backgrounds, they seek to discover a new sound with the aid of their experiences playing jazz, blues, folk, rock, soul, hip hop, and pop, providing audiences with groovy, original tracks that defy categorization and get people moving.

https://linktr.ee/comingleco

https://comingle.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1131426407471099