press release: Poland | 88 min | R | DCP | Dir. Paweł Pawlikowski

Thurs March 14 | 7:00 PM

A man and a woman meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. With vastly different backgrounds and temperaments, they are fatally mismatched and yet drawn to each other.

"Passionate, tempestuous, haunting and assured, this latest from writer-director Pawel Pawlikowski explores, as did his Oscar-winning "Ida," Poland's recent past, resulting in a potent emotional story with political overtones that plays impeccably today." - Kenneth Turan (Los Angeles Times)