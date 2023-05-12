ColeSlaw b2b DJ Mercury, DJ Dunk, DJ FNU, DJ S^CUBE, G3M1n1, Holy Fool, Josmar, King Woo b2b Nipplz, Paul Gordon, PsiloXcybin, Sova, The Only Woolfman, VOSS, Zel

media release: Liquid returns to its bread and butter with DJ Summit 34! At Liquid, we believe in the talent and love for electronic music the Madison community has to offer. DJ Summits are our chance to showcase local and new DJs and producers who are stepping into live performances. Some of the performers have played many shows and have a strong following, for others this might be their first time ever on stage. DJ Summit 34 will have sets from ColeSlaw b2b DJ Mercury, DJ Dunk, DJ FNU, DJ S^CUBE, G3M1n1, Holy Fool, Josmar, King Woo b2b Nipplz, Paul Gordon, PsiloXcybin, Sova, The Only Woolfman, VOSS, and Zel. Tickets are available now!